Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $22.29 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Stories

