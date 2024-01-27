Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

