AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $20.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

