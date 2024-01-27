AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in AT&T by 137.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

