Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 601.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.25 ($7.64).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.09) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 741.80 ($9.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 565.60 ($7.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 752.60 ($9.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,920.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 716.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 655.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.