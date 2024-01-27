Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 212,315 shares traded.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

