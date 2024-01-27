AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) vs. Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Critical Review

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and AvalonBay Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 4.16 $232.62 million $1.85 21.04 AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 9.72 $1.14 billion $6.57 27.02

Analyst Ratings

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kilroy Realty and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 3 5 0 2.63 AvalonBay Communities 0 10 5 0 2.33

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $196.07, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kilroy Realty pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 100.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 19.00% 3.84% 1.97% AvalonBay Communities 33.96% 8.07% 4.52%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Kilroy Realty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 86.2% occupied and 87.5% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.7%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and two in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.6 billion, totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 32% leased.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

