Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 102,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,720,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

