Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azbil Stock Performance

Shares of YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. Azbil has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50.

About Azbil

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

