AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

