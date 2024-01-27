AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ opened at $62.43 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. AZZ's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

