B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). 258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

B.S.D Crown Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.22 million and a P/E ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.

B.S.D Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.S.D Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.S.D Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.