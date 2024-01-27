Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $456.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 456 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 451.40 ($5.74), with a volume of 276178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.60 ($5.75).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAB. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 529 ($6.72) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.99) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.72) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,556.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 412.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 392.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

