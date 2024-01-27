Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 200.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banc of California

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.