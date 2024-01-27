Banco de Chile (BCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.07 million. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

