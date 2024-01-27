Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 123,815 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of New Fortress Energy worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 291,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.