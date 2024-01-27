Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,729 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Masonite International worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of DOOR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

