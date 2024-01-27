Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of The GEO Group worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

