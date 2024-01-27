Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Mercury General worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Mercury General by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

