Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of RPT Realty worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

