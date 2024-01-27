Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of Unitil worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,117,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unitil by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 457,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UTL opened at $48.87 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.