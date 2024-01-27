Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of The GEO Group worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,473,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.