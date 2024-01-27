Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Dine Brands Global worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $711.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.