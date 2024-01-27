Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

