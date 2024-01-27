Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.94 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Photronics were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 136.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 117.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 311,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4,972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

PLAB stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

