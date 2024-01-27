Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Nabors Industries worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.49. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.4 EPS for the current year.

NBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

