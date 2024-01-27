Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Warby Parker worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 312,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRBY opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.88.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $246,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

