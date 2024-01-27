Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.80 Million Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.68% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 204.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 209,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 390,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $17.90 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

