Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Barclays by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

