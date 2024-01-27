Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.98 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Helios Technologies worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $42.85 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

