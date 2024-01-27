Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 317.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.52% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

