Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Ingles Markets worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

