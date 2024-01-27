Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 600 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Kforce worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 3,537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 462,118 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 292,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 97.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kforce by 599.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 258,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.