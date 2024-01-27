Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 108,958 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DISH Network by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DISH Network by 54.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,926,000 after buying an additional 3,240,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $20,276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 363.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

