Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,594,221 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of National Vision worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,666,000 after buying an additional 176,894 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,348,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in National Vision by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,244,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $19.42 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

