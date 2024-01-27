Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,086 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,198,000 after buying an additional 223,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,876,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after buying an additional 958,766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,249,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 273,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 866,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE:RES opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.