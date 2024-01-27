Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 204,961 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 204,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Innoviva worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Down 0.4 %

INVA opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

