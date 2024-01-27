Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,807 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TOWN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
TowneBank Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.76.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.