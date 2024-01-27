Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 387,656 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Warby Parker worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 312,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 over the last three months. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

