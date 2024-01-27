Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,786 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Legend Biotech worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.7 %

LEGN opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

