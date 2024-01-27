Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,605 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Koppers worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koppers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Koppers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $166,704.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,677 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.94. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $53.16.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

