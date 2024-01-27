Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,650 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of iRobot worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iRobot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iRobot by 446.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 680,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $473.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.04. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

