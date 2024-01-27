Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 756,038 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HE opened at $13.85 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

