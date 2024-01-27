Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of TowneBank worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Up 0.6 %

TOWN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TOWN

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.