Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Helios Technologies worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

