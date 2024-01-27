Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 123 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Robbins Farley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

