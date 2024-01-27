Barclays Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.67. The company had a trading volume of 525,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,778. Lear has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

