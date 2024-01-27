Barclays Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $63.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 847,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

