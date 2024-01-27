Barclays Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

