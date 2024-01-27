Barclays Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $475.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $375.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

